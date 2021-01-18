'Lubbock's Rock Station' Turns 40

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's Rock KFMX/LUBBOCK, TX is rocking it's 40th Anniversary TODAY (JANUARY 18th). KFMX Morning Host/Brand Manager WES NESSMAN has been on the air at the station for all but a few months of all 40 years and shares memories about the origin of "LUBBOCK's Rock Station."

“When KFMX debuted," said NESSMAN, "it was as if a cultural bomb had dropped in town. It was as if all of a sudden LUBBOCK itself announced that it had become a big city. The rockers, the rebels, and those who thought they'd have to move elsewhere to get a taste of the outside world had it delivered right to their ears. It really isn't too much to say that for many people, having 'their music' on the radio gave them hope and inspiration. I was one of those people and was so inspired that I begged my way into a DJ job less than six months after its launch."

"We are incredibly proud to have served LUBBOCK, WEST TEXAS, and EASTERN NEW MEXICO for over four decades. We are fortunate to have the best listeners who have supported us as we've grown into one of the most successful media brands anywhere. We like to refer to ourselves as 'LUBBOCK's Dirty Little Secret,' but it's really no secret as our fans have made us the #1 station in LUBBOCK time after time. I am actually not surprised that we are still around. We have remained true to ourselves, our mission, and our audience since JANUARY 18th, 1981 when we hit the air with LED ZEPPELIN's 'Rock & Roll'."



TOWNSQUARE LUBBOCK Dir./Content LANCE BALANCE added, “94.5 FMX is LUBBOCK. It’s in the fabric of the community every day. I couldn’t be prouder to be a coach and partner to WES, RENEE, CHRISSY, and the entire team. The passion for this amazing radio station grows and grows.”

“40 years is a rare radio milestone,” said TOWNSQUARE SVP/Programming KURT JOHNSON. “But not surprising given WES’ passion for the format, his skill, and his love of the staff and the LUBBOCK rock community. The station’s legend has only grown as it’s built a thriving online and social fan base. This is the definition of local, and one we are very proud of.”

CHEAP TRICK visits KFMA (Circa 1982) Left to Right:

WES NESSMAN, JON BRANT and CHEAP TRICK's BUN E. CARLOS, KFMX staffers HAROLD THOMPSON, NAT LAMP, and CHARLIE PALMER, and CHEAP TRICK's RICK NIELSEN.

« see more Net News