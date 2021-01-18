Register Now, Get Set To Learn With NuVoodoo

The webinar “How to Get Your Ratings From Here To Vaccinated,” as stations, their listeners and advertisers are adapting … while we all wait for vaccines to allow lives to trend back toward normal.

NUVOODOO interviewed nearly 3,500 14-54’s across the tier of PPM markets to get to the bottom of the things you need to know to help put your radio station on top of the NIELSEN ratings:

•Work-from-home and workplace listening trends

•National and local contests

•Marketing messages that drive tune-in or boost TSL

•Social and digital channels that move the needle

•Podcasts, Smart Speakers & streaming

Smart Speakers On The Rise

And Smart Speakers will again be a headline in the webinar. People have cut back on lots of things during the pandemic, but they’re still allocating dollars to home entertainment. Smart Speakers are an inexpensive entertainment enhancement and the penetration of devices has grown significantly while they’re spending more time at home.

New data reveals smart speaker penetration rate accelerating. NUVOOODOO will present key findings from Ratings Prospect Study #17 in FEBRUARY.

Smart Speakers represent a critical link to increasing radio AQH by tapping into audio home entertainment. PPM market stations employing Total Line Reporting (TLR) can reap numbers by scripting it out so that listeners know what to say to get the station on their Smart Speakers. Of course, the stream they get has to be as solid as the on-air signal, appropriately processed and utterly foolproof to start up.

Among Smart Speaker users who regularly use their devices for audio entertainment, 2 in 5 are already spending at least 30 minutes a week streaming FM stations. Digital streaming platforms (DSP’s) like Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music and Amazon Music have a head start, but FM is in the game.

