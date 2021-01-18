Murray Ready To Crush Nights

Look for an official announcement shortly, but TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Hot AC WJLK (94.3 THE POINT)/MONMOUTH-OCEAN midday host NICOLE MURRAY has taken to FACEBOOK to announce that she's been tapped as the new host of POP CRUSH NIGHTS. The show is syndicated by COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS.

She'll continue her duties at the JERSEY SHORE, and will also carry on holding down middays on sister AC WFPG (LITE ROCK 96.9)/ATLANTIC CITY, as well as hosting TOWNSQUARE’s HOT AC NATIONAL WEEKEND MIDDAY SHOW.

