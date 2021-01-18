Starts Today

News site AXIOS is debuting a podcast TODAY (1/18) chronicling the chaotic last days of the TRUMP administration.

"HOW IT HAPPENED: TRUMP'S LAST STAND" is hosted by National Political Reporter JONATHAN SWAN and accompanies the reporting on the post-election period in the site's series "Off The Rails." New episodes begin TODAY and will be posted weekly on MONDAYS. AMY PEDULLA, NAOMI SHAVIN, and ALICE WILDER are the show's producers with DAN BOBKOFF as Exec. Producer.

« see more Net News