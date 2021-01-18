Yvonne Monet

CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 WWWQ (Q99.7)/ATLANTA will debut two new live and local shows on TUESDAY, JANUARY 19th. The first, "CHARGED UP," featuring ATLANTA club and event DJ and on-air personality YVONNE MONET, airs MONDAY-FRIDAY from 11a-3p, followed by a new Afternoon Drive program, "ATLANTA’S VIBE," featuring JADE and MOE, airing weekdays from 3-7p.

EVP/Content & Audience BRIAN PHILIPS said, “ATLANTA’s sophisticated audience has always demanded and embraced programming innovation. All at Cumulus are proud of, and confident in, these fun, adventuresome changes at Q997.”

VP/Market Mgr. SEAN SHANNON added, “Top 40 is an ever-evolving project and the addition of market legend YVONNE MONET to Middays and ATLANTA’S VIBE with JADE and MOE in Afternoon Drive adds connection, community and distinctiveness to the Q99.7 brand.”

VP/PD LOUIE DIAZ noted, "Welcome to Q99.7, CHARGED UP! YVONNE MONET will bring a fresh feel to Q99.7 Middays with great on-air and video content on our socials. JADE and MOE's vibe will be a spin-off of THE BERT SHOW. Heavy listener inclusion with a lot of video and presence on our station site and socials. MOE will also remain on THE BERT SHOW each weekday morning."

