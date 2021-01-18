Yung Joc, Mz Shyneka

CORE RADIO GROUP Hip-Hop WWSZ-A (STREETZ 94.5)/ATLANTA (translator W233BF) has adjusted its lineup.

MZ SHYNEKA (SHYNEKA RICHARDSON) has moved from afternoons to co-host of YUNG JOC & THE STREETZ MORNING TAKEOVER. The show is also syndicated by SUPERADIO.

In addition, FERRARI SIMMONS and SUI SOLO are both moving from the morning show to host PM drive together.

CORE Pres./CEO STEVE HEGWOOD said, ATLANTA is the most competitive urban market in the country. This move ensures our continued success and growth of the STREETZ brand.

SHYNEKA added, I'm excited about joining YUNG JOC AND THE STREETZ MORNING TAKEOVER. I can't wait.

She joined the company this past Fall (NET NEWS 10/9/20)

