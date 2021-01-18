Murphy

CHRISTOPHER (CM) MARK MURPHY, Chairman of MURPHY PETROL GROUP, passed away peacefully at his beloved BALLINA property, “Sugar Beach Ranch,” surrounded by his family on JANUARY 16th. His music and entertainment career spanned 40 years. He was best known for being the manager of his ‘band of brothers’ INXS.

INXS (GARRY BEERS, ANDREW FARRISS, JON FARRISS, TIM FARRISS, and KIRK PENGILLY) released a statement, "It is with great sadness that the remaining members of INXS mourn the passing of our brother, CHRIS MURPHY. Without CHRIS’s vision, passion, and hard work, the INXS story would be totally different."

CHRIS’s star burned very brightly, and we celebrate a life well lived and send all our love to his family."

The statement from the BUCKLEYS (SARAH, LACHLAN, and MOLLY), "CHRIS has been our guardian angel from the day we met him, and he will continue to be for the rest of our lives. As with everyone who was so blessed to have known him – the strength, passion, guidance, and love he ignites is forever lasting. We are so grateful to have walked this earth with him, our best friend, greatest champion, and mentor. His spirit and light will forever live within and around us."



CHRIS MURPHY is survived by his family, his wife CAROLINE, children STEVEY, JERI, JACK, LOUIS and CHARLIE and grandchildren ASHER, SAMANTHA, BELLA, AXEL, HARLEY and REUBEN, his Mother JANICE and sisters CHARNE and TANYA. In lieu of flowers that trees are to be gifted to create an everlasting memorial at CHRIS’ beloved BALLINA property. Donations and messages at: info@murphypetrolgroup.com

« see more Net News