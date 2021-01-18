Town Hall

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON is holding another in its series of pandemic town hall broadcasts, this one on dealing with the mental stresses of the pandemic.

The program, airing THURSDAY (1/21) at 7p (ET), will be hosted by ERIC SCOTT, with an expert panel including CENTER FOR CHILD & FAMILY DEVELOPMENT Dir. Dr. STEVE TOBIAS; NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS OF NEW JERSEY Exec. Dir. MEREDITH MASIN BLOUNT; the STRESS & ANXIETY SERVICES OF NEW JERSEY's Dr. RACHEL STROHL; and Dr. TAMARA JONES of the ASSOCIATION OF BLACK PSYCHOLOGISTS NEW JERSEY Chapter.

SCOTT said, “The toll this pandemic has taken on our overall mental wellness has been huge. This program seeks to de-stigmatize seeking help, and connect our listeners to the many resources available.”

« see more Net News