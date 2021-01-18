Moser

GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk-Oldies WBEV-A/BEAVER DAM, WI host and GM JOHN MOSER has passed away, two weeks after his retirement. MOSER was found dead in PERRY, WI after he did not return from a day of coyote hunting on THURSDAY (1/14). He was 72.

MOSER worked at WBKV-A-F/WEST BEND, WI and WTMB/TOMAH, WI before joinng WBEV's morning show with "UNCLE BILL" MCCOLLUM in 1973, co-hosting with MCCOLLUM through 2016 and continuing alongside JOHN KRAFT until MOSER's retirement at the end of 2020. He also served as PD, sales manager, and GM of WBEV and WXRO, semi-retiring in 2018 by stepping down from management duties while remaining on the air.

A private funeral will be aired on FRIDAY (1/22) at 1p (CT) on WBEV and DAILYDODGE.COM.

