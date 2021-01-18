Chesca

SABAN MUSIC GROUP's CHESCA is performing at THE UNITED WE SERVE: A CELEBRATION OF THE NATIONAL MLK DAY OF SERVICE which celebrates AMERICANS from all walks of life, honors commitment to community service, and engages AMERICANS safely. CHESCA will perform her single EL CAMBIO with DIANE WARREN. EL CAMBIO is the Spanish interpretation of WARREN's THE CHANGE.

Events will be live streamed at bideninaugural.org and on the PIC’s social media platforms, including YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK and TWITTER.

