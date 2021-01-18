JOE EARL WILLIAMS VOICEOVER has added another station to the list and is now the new voice at Classic Hits WMRX (SUNNY 97.7)/Beaverton,MI.

Joe said, "I am beyond thrilled and humbled that WMRX PD BRAD MORGAN trusted me with the sound of their station."

JOE EARL WILLIAMS is available for barter and cash deals. Fully produced and dry voiceover available. He's represented by HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP. Contact information: (646)300-0037 or click here.

