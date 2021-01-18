New Affiliate

The syndicated JOHN CLAY WOLFE SHOW has been added for SATURDAYS 8-11a (CT) at iHEARTMEDIA Active Rock KMOD/TULSA, starting JANUARY 30th.

The show combines comedy with car talk and airs on several major and medium market stations, including MERUELO MEDIA Rock KLOS/LOS ANGELES, iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ) /HOUSTON, iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZPS (LONE STAR 92.5)/DALLAS, iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WBIG-F (BIG 100)/WASHINGTON, iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WNRQ (105.9 THE ROCK)/NASHVILLE, ENTERCOM Classic Rock WKBU (BAYOU 95.7)/NEW ORLEANS, and iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WEGR (ROCK 102.7)/MEMPHIS.

Find out more at www.JohnClayWolfe.com and www.GiveMeTheVin.com or email STANLEY HAILEY at Stanley.Hailey@gmtvmedia.com.

