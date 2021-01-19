Comments

REC NETWORKS, the MUSICFIRST COALITION, and the FUTURE OF MUSIC COALITION have filed their response with the FCC to the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS' defense of the new rule ending the 25% cap on same-band stations with substantial signal overlap simulcasting programming.

The petitioners contend that the Commission's "eleventh hour" "sudden about-face" after an ex-parte meeting with the NAB, which the petitioners argue "created insurmountable roadblocks for interested parties to have their responses included in the Commission’s ultimate decision-making record," violated due process, and "blindsided interested parties and Commissioners in the minority with a 180 degree 'switcheroo' by entirely eliminating the FM portion of the Rule in the 36 hours preceding the vote on the matter." The FCC, the petitioners complain, failed to issue public notice of the last-minute changes until two weeks had passed, offering insufficient time to reply. It also, according to the comments, misidentified the FCC members who met with NAB representatives, saying that Media Bureau staff (who had no decision-making authority) was there when the meetings were with the majority Republican Commissioners.

In addition, the comments contend that the NAB itself admitted that eliminating the rule has no market impact and offers no relief that isn't already available through a waiver. And the petitioners fight back against the NAB's assertion that the petition challenging the rule change was retaliatory over the performance rights royalty debate, noting that the petitioners have filed in many proceedings and the "false ad hominem attack" should not distract from the merits.

Both the RECNET/MUSICFIRST/FMC comments and comments are echoed in COMMON FREQUENCY's comments, filed separately and arguing that the ex-parte lobbying created a due process problem that violated FCC rules and the Administrative Procedure Act.

