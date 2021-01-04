ALT 92.3's Pajama Jams Begins January 20th

CUMULUS Alternative WZRH (ALT 92.3)/NEW ORLEANS begins a series of "PAJAMA JAMS" live from the HOUSE OF BLUES NEW ORLEANS starting TOMORROW (1/20) at 7p (CT). ALT 92.3 listeners are invited to watch live performances in their pajamas of regional bands on the HOUSE OF BLUES FACEBOOK page.

ALT 92.3 PD BRAD STEINER said, “Honestly we just wanted an excuse to hang out with all of our friends in our pajamas...and if someone doesn’t have the appropriate attire, we are giving away ALT 923 PAJAMAS every week on the air, which will come in handy for those of us who don’t have pajamas because we sleep naked.”

SORRY GHOSTS kick off ALT 92.3's PAJAMA JAMS. Get your pajamas on and check out the upcoming weekly schedule here.

