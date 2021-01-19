New

ENTERCOM launched Spanish Tropical MONDAY (1/18) on WGGY-HD3-W234BV-W234BV/WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON, PA as LA MEGA.

The station was launched by JONATHAN (DJ MISUBISHI) ALCANTARA, a veteran of SPANISH language stations in the BOSTON area.

The lineup features PREMIERE NETWORKS’ ENRIQUE SANTOS in mornings and a local airstaff of BARBARA MORALEZ in Middays, JUNIOR GOZADERA in PM Drive, and DJ HOME FLOW at night.

The new format can be heard here.

« see more Net News