Top 40: Ariana 'positions' Holds Top Spot; Bieber/Blanco Top 5; Ariana '34+35' Top 10; Sheeran, Ritt Momney Top 15; Bieber, Weeknd Top 20

* ARIANA GRANDE holds the top spot with "positions," for a 5th straight week and is up spins again

* JUSTIN BIEBER & BENNY BLANCO enter the top 5 with "Lonely," up 6*-5* and +1042 spins - giving BIEBER two of the top 5 songs

* ARIANA GRANDE goes top 10, moving 11*-8* with "34+35," and is +2020 spins - as she is up over 3800 spins in just two weeks

* ED SHEERAN hits the top 15 as "Afterglow" leaps 16*-14* and is up +1187 spins

* RITT MOMNEY also enters the top 15 with "Put Your Records On," leaping 18*-15* with +886 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER has three in the top 20 as "Anyone" moves 25*-19* and is up 1738

* THE WEEKND also goes top 20 with "Save Your Tears," up 21*-20*

* OLIVIA RODRIGO debuts strong at 30* with "drivers license," up 1635 spins

* THE KID LAROI enters at 38* as "Without You" is up 313 spins

* SAWEETIE debuts at 40* with "Best Friend," featuring DOJA CAT, up 459 spins

Rhythmic: Saweetie/Jhene New #1; Pop Smoke Runner Up; Megan Top 5; CJ, Bad Bunny/Jhay Cortez Top 15; The Weeknd Top 20

* SAWEETIE has now scored back to back chart toppers as "Back To The Streets," featuring JHENE AIKO, goes 3*-1* and is up 825 spins

* POP SMOKE has two in the top 3 as "What You Know Bout Love" climbs 4*-2* and is +567 spins

* Meanwhile, his former chart topper "For The Night," featuring LIL BABY and DABABY is still at #3 as the two songs combine for over 10,500 spins this week

* MEGAN THEE STALLION surges into the top 5 with "Body," up 10*-5* and is up 770 spins

* Newcomer CJ is surging quickly, going 16*-12* with "Whoopty," up 687 spins

* BAD BUNNY vaults 20*-15* with "Dakiti," featuring JHAY CORTEZ, and is +573 spins

* THE WEEKND is top 20 at both Top 40 and Rhythmic with "Save Your Tears," up 22*-20* and +266 spins

* SAWEETIE not only has the #1 song - she has the top debut at 31* with "Best Friend," featuring DOJA CAT, up 863 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER enters at 35* with "Anyone," up 398 spins

* FRENCH MONTANA debuts at 37* with "Hot Boy Bling," featuring JACK HARLOW, up 230 spins

* ARIANA GRANDE's "34+35" debuts at 40*

Urban: Pop Smoke/Lil Baby/DaBaby Surge To #1; Megan Top 10; H.E.R. Top 15; Youngboy, Bryson Tiller Top 20

* POP SMOKE, LIL BABY, and DABABY vault 6*-1* with "For The Night," up 711 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION enters the top 10, rising 11*-9* with "Body," climbing 478 spins

* H.E.R. hits the top 15 with "Damage," climbing 17*-14* and is +343 spins

* YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN leaps into the top 20 with "Kacey Talk," to #19

* BRYSON TILLER goes 22*-20* with "Outta Time," featuring DRAKE

* YOUNG BLEU is nearing the top 20, surging 29*-21* with "You're Mines Still," featuring DRAKE and is +372 spins

* LIL BABY has the top debut at 36* with "On Me" - up 457 spins

* RICH THE KID and YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN debut at 39* with "Bankroll"

* 50 CENT is back with "Part Of The Game," entering at 40*

Hot AC: Ava Max Holds #1 Spot; Bieber Runner Up; Dua Top 10; Billie Top 15; John K Top 20

* AVA MAX spends a seventh week at #1 with "Kings & Queens"

* JUSTIN BIEBER and CHANCE THE RAPPER are the runner up with "Holy," up 3*-2* and is +274 spins

* DUA LIPA lands another top 10 with "Levitating," up 11*-9* and +396 spins

* BILLIE EILISH enters the top 15 with "Therefore I Am," rising 18*-15* and is +153 spins

* JOHN K cracks the top 20 providing some "Happiness," up 22*-20* and is +103 spins

* TATE MCRAE has the top debut at 31* with "You Broke Me First," up 235 spins

* CHRIS BROWN X YOUNG THUG enter at 38* with "Go Crazy"

* OLIVIA RODRIGO debuts at 40* with "drivers license," up 174 spins

Active Rock: Foo Fighters Hold Top Slot; Greta Runner Up; Five Finger Top 3; Cleopatrick, Papa Roach Top 10

* FOO FIGHTERS spend a sixth week at #1 with "Shame Shame"

* GRETA VAN FLEET move 4*-2* with "My Way, Soon," up 72 spins

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH are top 3, rising 6*-3* with "Living The Dream," and are +122 spins

* CLEOPATRICK goes top 10 as "Hometown," rises 11*-9* and is +81 spins

* PAPA ROACH has another top 10 hit with "The Ending," up 14*-10* and +200 spins

* BRING ME THE HORIZON and BUSH both enter the top 15 this week

* CHEVELLE scores a big 34*-18* move with "Self destructor," up 401 spins

* Scoring a spin gain slightly larger of 407 spins and a big debut at 20* is PRETTY RECKLESS with "And So It Went"

* BLACK VEIL BRIDES enter at 31* with "Scarlet Cross," up 110 spins

* AC/DC enters at 36* with "Realize," up 129 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS and ALL TIME LOW also debut

Alternative: Cannons New #1; Machine Gun Kelly/Blackbear Rise; Kennyhoopla/Travis Top 20; Kings Of Leon Debut

* CANNONS surge 4*-1* with "Fire For You," up 52 spins

* BILLIE EILISH is climbing inside the top 5 as "Therefore I Am" moves 5*-4*

* MACHINE GUN KELLY & BLACKBEAR score the largest spin gain in the top 10 at +153 with "My Ex's Best Friend," moving 9*-7*

* KENNYHOOPLA & TRAVIS BARKER go top 20 with "Estella," up 22*-19* and +90 spins

* KINGS OF LEON are back and debut at 23* with "The Bandit," at +496 spins

* JAWNY debuts at 39* with "Sabotage," up 290 spins

Triple A: Caamp #1; Strokes Top 3; Cage Top 5; Stapleton, Bakar Top 10; Big Debut For Kings

* CAAMP takes over the top spot with "Officer Of Love," up 2*-1* and +62 spins

* STROKES move into the top 3 with "The Adults Are Talking," leaping 5*-3*

* CAGE THE ELEPHANT are top 5 with "Skin And Bones (Mix 2020)," rising 6*-4*

* CHRIS STAPLETON goes top 10 with "Cold," moving 11*-7*

* BAKAR also hits the top 10 with "1st Time," leaping 13*-8* and is up 64 spins

* KINGS OF LEON land a big debut at Triple A as well with "The Bandit" at 14* at +264 spins

* JADE BIRD is top 20 with "Headstart," rising 20*-15*

* MY MORNING JACKET enters at 24* with "Run It"

