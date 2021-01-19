Picks Triton

Podcast producer KAST MEDIA has signed up for TRITON DIGITAL's suite of podcast platforms, including OMNY STUDIO publishing, Podcast Metrics measurement, and ad server and programmatic platforms. KAST will also be added to TRITON's Podcast Reports rankings.

“TRITON’s suite of podcast technology delivers a mix of power, sophistication, and feature-rich capabilities that are best-in-class,” said KAST MEDIA CEO COLIN THOMSON. “We share a vision to drive the podcast space forward in both listener experience and revenue optimization. We are thrilled to be working with TRITON and look forward to leveraging their tools and knowledgeable team to scale our podcast content, reach more people, and further increase revenue.”

“We are pleased to be providing KAST MEDIA with all that they need to seamlessly grow, promote, measure and monetize their podcasts,” said TRITON DIGITAL Managing Dir. SHARON TAYLOR. “We are confident that our comprehensive podcast platform coupled with our transparent advertising technology and validated measurement service will provide KAST MEDIA with the tools, automation, and insight needed to grow and scale faster than ever before.”

