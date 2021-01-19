Repped By AdsWIZZ

SOUNDCLOUD has inked an exclusive advertising sales agreement for AdsWIZZ to represent the platform's advertising inventory in IRELAND, FRANCE, GERMANY, THE NETHERLANDS, BELGIUM, ITALY, PORTUGAL, SPAIN, SWITZERLAND, AUSTRIA, DENMARK, FINLAND, NORWAY, and SWEDEN, expanding the two companies' existing worldwide relationship. AdsWIZZ is owned by SIRIUSXM, while SIRIUSXM has a minority stake in SOUNDCLOUD, which is represented in the U.S. by another SIRIUSXM subsidiary, PANDORA.

"Through AdsWIZZ, we're making it easier for European brands to reach our audience of music fans across local markets,'' said SOUNDCLOUD VP/Partner Management VANESSA BARIA. "The agreement leverages AdsWIZZ's advanced audio ad technology, giving us access to their deep sales capabilities and global reach to support the continued growth of our ad supported service across EUROPE."

"During the global pandemic, the growth of audio listening has accelerated worldwide," said AdsWIZZ SVP/Global Demand PIERRE NAGGAR. "As digital audio becomes ubiquitous, advertisers are looking for ways to reach listening audiences at scale with precise targeting and measurable results. Additionally, premium publishers like SOUNDCLOUD are looking to integrate an ad solution that can support their free services while maintaining a positive listening experience. This agreement between AdsWIZZ and SOUNDCLOUD delivers both of those needs through an advanced, yet accessible platform."

