Thanks A Million

MATTY STAUDT's JAM STREET MEDIA podcast network is celebrating seven months since its launch and the achievement of one million downloads for its roster of shows, which include TORONTO BLUE JAYS pitcher ROSS STRIPLING's "THE BIG SWING WITH STRIP AND COOP," "DEEP COVER: THE REAL DONNIE BRASCO," "APPALACHIAN MYSTERIA," and "LET'S GET INTO ENTERTAINMENT." The network is planning to release a second season of "DEEP COVER" and a third season of "APPALAHIAN MYSTERIA" in 2021.

“The amazing part of this milestone is that we’ve done this prefunding and with no paid promotion,” said STAUDT, the former iHEARTMEDIA VP/Podcast Programming and STITCHER Dir. of Content. “The number speaks to the hard work from our talent, production team and social media director.”

“A big time congratulations to JAM STREET MEDIA,” said STRIPLING. “I’m really excited to be a part of a growing network and look forward to seeing the awesome shows they’ll bring their listeners in the future.”

