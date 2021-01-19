Laughing

ADLARGE MEDIA has relaunched its A-LIST COMEDY prep service as MR. LAUGHS, adding what the company calls a "more robust offering of stories" along with comedy.

“MR. LAUGHS is A-LIST on steroids,” said ADLARGE VP/Affiliate Sales and Content JESSICA SHERMAN. “… not the kind you take for asthma, but the kind that A-ROD denied doing! MR. LAUGHS is well-muscled, funny, and well-read -- but only lowbrow pop culture.”

Comic JIMMY FAILLA, the service's Head Writer, added, “MR. LAUGHS is a daily collection of A+ jokes that were written by C+ students. We went to detention, so you won’t have to... you’re welcome.”

