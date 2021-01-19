Charmaine Bey

iHEARTMEDIA Hip-Hop & R&B WGCI (107.5)/CHICAGO has upped CHARMAINE BEY from parttime to middays. She replaces FRANKIE ROBINSON who exited in NOVEMBER.

BEY said, “I am both honored and thrilled to expand my career at CHICAGO’S 107.5 WGCI. Radio has long been a dream of mine, and with the help of my iHEARTRADIO family, my dreams are now a reality.

"I want to extend my deepest gratitude to iHEART for initiating my career in radio four and a half years ago, and even more so for this opportunity. I couldn’t be more excited.”

PD JOHNNIE D. GLOVER added, “CHARMAINE is a tremendous entertainment asset. I am looking forward to CHARMAINE connecting with WGCI listeners both on the air and socially on a star-studded level as our new midday host.”

iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO Pres. MATT SCARANO said, “CHARMAINE has built a stellar entertainment brand. We are excited to showcase her brand on a different level with our listeners, advertisers and community in her new role.”

BEY joined WGCI in 2016 while working in the VH1 reality TV series “BLACK INK CREW: CHICAGO.” Before launching her entertainment career, she worked for CBS and GROUPON. She is a graduate of HOWARD UNIVERSITY.

« see more Net News