More celebrity appearances have been announced for THURSDAY's virtual iHEARTRADIO PODCAST AWARDS ceremony, streaming on YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK at 9p (ET) and airing on iHEARTMEDIA stations and the iHEARTRADIO app at 9p local time.

Among the guests dropping in will be HILLARY CLINTON, LAVERNE COX, WILL FERRELL, QUESTLOVE, and ROY WOOD, JR, plus GWEN STEFANI presenting the new "SENECA WOMEN Podcast Award." Others scheduled to make appearances include several iHEART-related personalities like CHARLAMAGNE, THA GOD, DAN PATRICK, AARON MAHNKE, HOLLY FREY, and the "WORKAHOLICS"/"THIS IS IMPORTANT" team of ANDERS HOLM, ADAM DEVINE, BLAKE ANDERSON, and KYLE NEWACHECK. "Icon Awards" are going to BARATUNDE THURSTON, SERIAL's SARAH KOENIG and JULIE SNYDER, and QCODE.

