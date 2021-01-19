Noveskey (l), Womack (r)

NASHVILLE-based PCG ARTIST DEVELOPMENT, founded by industry veteran BERNARD PORTER, has opened a new division in AUSTIN, TX. The new unit will be headed by singer-songwriter and record producer MATT NOVESKEY, who will serve as President, along with songwriter and native Texan DREW WOMACK, who will serve as Dir./A&R. WOMACK is a former member of Country band SONS OF THE DESERT.

“I’m extremely excited to bring PCG ARTIST DEVELOPMENT to AUSTIN,” said NOVESKEY, a member of the Alternative Rock band BLUE OCTOBER and co-owner of AUSTIN'S ORB RECORDING STUDIOS. “This city has so much incredible talent, and now we have infrastructure to properly groom these artists for success.”



“2020 brought many challenges, and yet, tremendous clarity,” said PORTER. “Considering the overwhelming blows the entertainment industry has endured, we feel especially grateful for the growth we’ve experienced at PCG. We do not take it for granted. We pray for better days for our friends and colleagues striving to make a difference in our world with their gifts and talents.”

