The Black Pumas (Photo Credit: Greg Giannukos)

THE BLACK PUMAS join the PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURAL COMMITTEE (PIC) list of participants and American heroes on “CELEBRATING AMERICA,” for the inauguration of JOSEPH R. BIDEN, JR. and KAMALA D. HARRIS. The program will be hosted by TOM HANKS and broadcast live on WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20th from 8:30-10p (ET/PT) on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS. It will be streamed live at BidenInaugural.org/watch and on PIC social media channels: YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK, TWITTER, and TWITCH. The PIC’s streaming partners, including AMAZON PRIME VIDEO, MICROSOFT BING, NEWSNOW from FOX, and AT&T U-VERSE/DIRECTV.

During the primetime special, country artists TYLER HUBBARD (FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE) and TIM MCGRAW will sing a duet. The lineup includes: LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA, JON BON JOVI, ANT CLEMONS, FOO FIGHTERS, JOHN LEGEND, DEMI LOVATO, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, and JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE in the line-up for the primetime special.

Additionally, the special will include appearances from actors KERRY WASHINGTON and EVA LONGORIA, SKYHOOK FOUNDATION Chairman and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR, Founder of WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN CHEF JOSÉ ANDRÉS, labor leader DOLORES HUERTA, and MLB's first woman GM KIM NG.

CELEBRATING AMERICA will showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild.

« see more Net News