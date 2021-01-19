The Black Pumas (Photo Credit: Greg Giannukos)

THE BLACK PUMAS and Country stars TIM McGRAW and TYLER HUBBARD join the PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURAL COMMITTEE (PIC) list of participants and American heroes on the television special “CELEBRATING AMERICA,” for the inauguration of JOSEPH R. BIDEN, JR. and KAMALA D. HARRIS. The program will be hosted by TOM HANKS and broadcast live on WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20th from 8:30-10p (ET/PT) on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS. It will be streamed live at BidenInaugural.org/watch and on PIC social media channels: YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK, TWITTER, and TWITCH, as well as the PIC’s streaming partners, including AMAZON PRIME VIDEO, MICROSOFT BING, NEWSNOW from FOX, and AT&T U-VERSE/DIRECTV.

During the primetime special, McGRAW and FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE's HUBBARD are expected to sing their new duet, "Undivided." The lineup also includes: LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA, JON BON JOVI, ANT CLEMONS, FOO FIGHTERS, JOHN LEGEND, DEMI LOVATO, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, LUIS FONSI and OZUNA.

Additionally, the special will include appearances from actors KERRY WASHINGTON and EVA LONGORIA, SKYHOOK FOUNDATION Chairman and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR, founder of WORLD CENTRAL KITCHEN CHEF JOSÉ ANDRÉS, labor leader DOLORES HUERTA and MLB's first woman GM KIM NG.

"CELEBRATING AMERICA" will showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild.

"What a crazy cool opportunity," said HUBBARD of the invitation to perform. "As simple as just to get to play music again, which is exciting in itself, but then to get to spread and share this message of hope and love and unity to the world. What better platform to get to do that on? So we’re both extremely excited.” Added McGRAW, “Very excited, and also, the background of what we’re gonna be shooting is gonna be NASHVILLE. So, to showcase our city and all that it’s gone through in the last year is a big deal for us.”

