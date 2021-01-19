Top 10

MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for JANUARY 11-17 saw BABBEL on top for the second week in a row, with iHEARTRADIO promos repeating in second and the CDC moving from fifth to third place. iHEART showed up in another Top 10 slot with promos for the podcast "THIS IS IMPORTANT."

BABBEL (#1 last week; 67652 instances) iHEARTRADIO (#2: 56369) CDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL & PREVENTION (#5; 56300) PROGRESSIVE (#3; 50168) THE HOME DEPOT (#9; 46101) BANK OF AMERICA (#4, 45288) BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB-PFIZER ( -- ; 37926) INDEED (#6; 34629) THIS IS IMPORTANT PODCAST ( -- ; 30420) GEICO (#10; 30188)

