Country artist ERIC CHURCH and R&B singer JAZMINE SULLIVAN have been slated to sing the national anthem together at SUPER BOWL LV, according to THE ASSOCIATED PRESS and other sources. Additionally, R&B star H.E.R. will sing "AMERICA the Beautiful" at the event, set for SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7th at RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM in TAMPA, FL.

Both performances will take place during the pre-game festivities, to be followed later by the halftime show starring THE WEEKND. SUPER BOWL LV will be televised on CBS. CHURCH and SULLIVAN's version of the national anthem will be arranged by EMMY-nominated producer ADAM BLACKSTONE.

