Watson

WHITE HOUSE technology advisor GREG WATSON has been named Policy Advisor to FCC Commissioner BRENDAN CARR. WATSON served in the same capacity to the WHITE HOUSE CTO and formerly advised Rep. STEVE SCALISE (R-LA) and the HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE and worked on the campaign of Rep. FRED UPTON (R-MI).

“I am very pleased to welcome GREG to the office as a Policy Advisor,” said Commissioner CARR. “He brings a breadth of Legislative and Executive Branch experience to the job, having worked in the WHITE HOUSE Office of Science and Technology Policy as well as in Congress for the HOUSE ENERGY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEE. I look forward to drawing on GREG’s strategic advice and his deep understanding of communications policy.”

« see more Net News