MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS/WAUSAU, WI has promoted Top 40/Mainstream WIFC/WAUSAU PD RUSTY JAMES to the newly formed OM position. JAMES will oversee programming for WIFC, Country WDEZ and Rock WOZZ.

JAMES returned to MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS in OCTOBER 2020 after at stint at MAX MEDIA/VIRGINIA BEACH. Prior to that, he had been OM for MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS in EVANSVILLE, IN.

JAMES commented, "I love this market, the people I work with and look forward to the many opportunities that exist."

