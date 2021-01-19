Le Batard, Skipper

DAN LE BATARD and JOHN SKIPPER's new, initially sports-centric media venture (NET NEWS 1/11) now has a name, MEADOWLARK MEDIA. The firm will be backed by LEN BLAVATNIK's ACCESS INDUSTRIES, with more details to be released in the near future; SKIPPER will be appearing on LE BATARD's "SOUTH BEACH SESSIONS" interview podcast this week to discuss the new business. As previously reported, SKIPPER will continue his work with DAZN, which is also backed by ACCESS INDUSTRIES.

SKIPPER, the former ESPN executive, said, “I’m thrilled to be back in business with DAN, one of the leading and most unique voices in sports media. We have a lot in the works, but the first order of business will be to find DAN a new home for his wildly popular audio programs.”

LE BATARD, who left ESPN RADIO on JANUARY 4th and has been doing "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" as a podcast since then, said, “We hear the term ‘free agency’ a lot, but our fans, as loyal and rabid as any in sports, just gave us the freedom to exert the agency. JOHN SKIPPER is a visionary, an industry leader and also the most powerful person in sports across the decade when our show rocketed to national acclaim. I can’t wait to see what he builds, and what we build together.

"We’re very lucky JOHN is available to us. Our pirate ship has found itself an overqualified SKIPPER.”

