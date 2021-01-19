RADIO MILWAUKEE Triple A WYMS (88Nine RADIO MILWAUKEE) has announced the three 88NINE AMPLIFIER mentors for the program’s inaugural year: GRAMMY-WINNING JUSTIN VERNON; producer, mixer, composer and multi-instrumentalist BUTCH VIG ; and sound engineer MARCELLA ARAICA (MS. LAGO).

The 88NINE AMPLIFIER offers MILWAUKEE-AREA artists a chance to be a part of the free program to help advance their careers. Four musicians or bands will be selected to participate in the eight-month AMPLIFIER session that begins in MARCH. Selected artists will connect with mentors four times throughout the program. In addition to eight months of mentorship and learning, program participants will also receive $10,000 grants to be used in consultation with 88NINE AMPLIFIER to further the artists’ careers.

VERNON said, “I want to participate in this partnership because I've been lucky to have educators, friends and colleagues sharing thoughts, wisdom and realities of music-making with me over the decades. I want to give back to developing artists curious and eager to fortify their minds. Plus, I can always learn from anyone, so I'm looking forward to the whole experience.”

Program applicants must:

* Be a solo artist or group creating original music.

* An “artist” is defined as someone who creates and/or performs original music of any genre – a songwriter, instrumentalist, vocalist, etc.

* Live within the seven-county Greater Milwaukee area

* Be at least 18 years old.

* Be able to dedicate 20 hours per month to engage in the eight-month amplification program.

* Demonstrate a commitment to making a full-time career in music.

As announced in DECEMBER, RADIO MILWAUKEE will operate 88NINE AMPLIFIER in-house under the direction of GRAMMY-NOMINATED producer CHAD ROPER with support from musician and educator BRITNEY FREEMAN-FARR (B~FREE).

ROPER said, “We are incredibly excited to launch this effort to further amplify the incredible work being done in MILWAUKEE’s music scene. We believe that our national mentors and master class instructors will add immense value to the program, allowing participants to learn from their years of experience and ready themselves for a long-term career in the music industry.”

88NINE AMPLIFIER also plans to hold free public workshops open to all MILWAUKEE-AREA artists throughout the year.

Applications and details on the program, application requirements and selection process can be found at here.