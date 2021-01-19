Debuts Tomorrow

ESPN PODCASTS is debuting a new weekly show using the format of ESPN TV's "FIRST TAKE" with three prominent female sports figures. "FIRST TAKE, HER TAKE," debuting TOMORROW (1/20), will be hosted by ESPN RADIO afternoon co-host and WNBA LOS ANGELES SPARKS forward CHINEY OGWUMIKE and ESPN reporters KIMBERLY A. MARTIN and CHARLY ARNOLT.

“We’re really excited to have CHARLY, CHINEY, and KIMBERLEY carry the FIRST TAKE brand into our original podcast lineup, with their individual and shared perspectives joining an already strong roster of engaging female podcast hosts,” said Sr. Dir./Digital Audio Programming PETE GIANESINI. “The show furthers ESPN AUDIO’s efforts to diversify its voices and reach new audiences with compelling personalities and opinions.”

ARNOLT said, "The FIRST TAKE brand speaks for itself -- and now to combine such a tried-and-true formula and give it a female twist is exactly what we need in 2021! Honored and pumped to be part of FIRST TAKE, HER TAKE!"

MARTIN said, “This isn't a 'three chicks talking sports' gimmick. I love that our backgrounds are so different, and so are our areas of expertise. As a black woman with years of experience as a sports beat writer, feature writer and columnist, I'm thrilled to now have an opportunity to have conversations, share opinions and tell stories with smart, thoughtful women whom I respect. We're going to laugh, argue -- maybe spill some tea! -- and have a lot fun with our listeners while doing it.”

OGWUMIKE added, "FIRST TAKE is one of the strongest brands in sports. I am thrilled to be a part of its evolution by teaming up with some baaaaaaad, boss women in the industry.”

ESPN also has a pair of shows returning to action, with "JALEN & JACOBY" relaunching a podcast-only version twice a week in addition to the audio version of JALEN ROSE and DAVID JACOBY's TV show, and MEL KIPER JR. and TODD MCSHAY's "FIRST DRAFT" back for the run-up to the NFL DRAFT APRIL 29-MAY 1, with FIELD YATES joining the show.

