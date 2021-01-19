Warlick

RECORDS NASHVILLE has signed LATHAN WARLICK to its roster, in partnership with COLUMBIA RECORDS. WARLICK first gained attention through social media platforms TIK TOK and INSTAGRAM, and was then asked by Country artist GRANGER SMITH to add a rap verse to his song, "That's What I Love About Dirt Roads." WARLICK has also collaborated with MATT STELL, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE's TYLER HUBBARD, DUSTIN LYNCH, RAELYNN and more.

“When I ran across LATHAN WARLICK on social media, I was instantly drawn to his talent and positive message,” said RECORDS NASHVILLE Pres. ASH BOWERS, who is also WARLICK's manager. “Not only have I become a fan of his artistry, I am also inspired by who he is as a person. I am so excited to share both with the rest of the world.”

“I know that stepping out on faith and taking the leap with RECORDS/COLUMBIA will be an amazing journey for sure,” said WARLICK. “I’m still amazed at how GOD allowed me to find my purpose. Now it’s time for me to just walk in it. I’m super pumped about being part of this team!”

