EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS has promoted EMMIS/INDIANAPOLIS VP/Sales TAJA GRAHAM to Market President effective MARCH 1. GRAHAM has been with EMMIS for 22 years in a variety of radio sales and promotions leadership roles.

GRAHAM immediately becomes Deputy Market Manager retaining her sales duties and will work with current INDIANAPOLIS Market Mgr. BOB RICHARDS to transition into the market leadership role. RICHARDS, following the transition, plans to pursue other career interests.

EMMIS/INDIANAPOLIS is home to Country WLHK (97.1 HANK FM), AC WYXB (B105.7), News/Talk WIBC, Sports WFNI-A-W298BB (1070/107.5 THE FAN), as well as statewide news service NETWORK INDIANA.

EMMIS Chairman and CEO JEFF SMULYAN commented, "BOB approached us last year with this plan and strongly endorsed TAJA to succeed him in the role. TAJA has been a huge part of creating our winning culture at EMMIS. Her commitment to building and developing great teams is directly correlated with our top-ranked position in the INDIANAPOLIS market. I'm thrilled to see our home-grown talent like TAJA succeed and look forward to the impact she will have on our great brands in the years to come."

RICHARDS has been with EMMIS for 11 years, the past three and a half years as market manager.

SMULYAN commented on RICHARDS saying, "I can't thank BOB enough for his contributions over the past decade and in particular his leadership as market manager. His passion and desire to win have been hallmarks of his leadership and positioned our team for a great future. I wish BOB every success as he charts the course for his next career adventure and thank him for all he's meant to EMMIS."

