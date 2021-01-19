Mercedes & JC

New multiyear contract extensions with have been been announced for ENTERCOM Hot AC KMXB (MIX 94.1)/LAS VEGAS morning duo MERCEDES MARTINEZ and JC FERNANDEZ, as they continue on as hosts of MERCEDES IN THE MORNING.

ENTERCOM/LAS VEGAS Sr. VP/Market Mgr. DAN KEARNEY said “MERCEDES and JC are both integral parts of our station’s programming and do a phenomenal job at setting the tone for our listeners’ days ahead.” “Keeping them in the fold for the foreseeable future was a big priority for us, and we’re delighted to have them continue delivering fun and informative content each and every morning.”

“We are thrilled to continue our radio journey with MIX 94.1 and ENTERCOM,” said MARTINEZ. “I’d like to extend many thanks to ENTERCOM/CPO PAT PAXTON, DAN KEARNEY, and MIX 94.1 Brand Mgr. J. LOVE for their support.” With FERNANDEZ adding, “It is a privilege to continue with the station I love, with the people I love, in the city that love.”

MARTINEZ has spent the majority of her career in LAS VEGAS, having served as morning show host for MIX 94.1 since 1997. FERNANDEZ launched his radio career at MIX 94.1 in 1997, serving in a variety of roles before elevating to executive producer of the station’s morning show in 1998 and co-host in 2015.

