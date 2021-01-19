Montana

CURB/WORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has extended its worldwide co-publishing deal with singer/songwriter BILLY MONTANA, who was originally signed to the publishing company in 2000. Following the recent extension, MONTANA and CURB/WORD MUSIC PUBLISHING Chairman MIKE CURB were honored with BMI Million-Air certificates for SARA EVANS’ #1 single, “Suds In The Bucket,” (four million plays) and LEE BRICE's #1 single, “Hard To Love,” (two million plays), over a ZOOM gathering last week.

"BILLY MONTANA has been a very important part of our creative team at CURB for this entire century," said CURB. "He has had major #1s with GARTH BROOKS, JO DEE MESSINA, TIM McGRAW, SARA EVANS and LEE BRICE. He currently has a major single with LEE BRICE, and we are proud to have him as part of our team.”

I'm really thankful to continue to be a part of the CURB/WORD and BMI families," said MONTANA. "For many, and I do mean many, years, I've always been provided with great creative opportunities and environments, and the support from everyone has never wavered. I'm looking forward to making the best music I can, and having fun doing it!”

