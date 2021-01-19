New Line Up On KYXY 96.5 And Sunny 98.1

ENTERCOM SAN DIEGO's Calssic Hits KXSN (98.1 Sunny - FM) and AC KXKY (96.5) have announced a change in their line ups. After eleven months in mornings on KXSN, ROB & JOSS TAYLOR are moving back to the same timeslot on KYXY. The couple joined the ENTERCOM SAN DIEGO cluster in FEBRUARY 2019 to host mornings on KYXY and then moved to KXSN a year later. Before that they spent thirteen years in mornings at AMATURO SONOMA MEDIA Country KFGY (Froggy 92.9)/SANTA ROSA, CA.

With the return of ROB & JOSS to mornings on KYXY, DOROTHY TRAN moves back to middays and SHERRY KNIGHT back to nights and the station drops JOHN TESH’s “Intelligence For Your Life”.

KXSN roll's out its lineup with the addition of talent from ENTERCOM's Classic Hits KRTH (K-Earth 101)/LOS ANGELES. GREG SIMMS, who had two previous stints in the market at what is now Classic Hits KFMB (100.7)/SAN DIEGO, will add mornings on KXSN in addition to afternoons at KRTH. KRTH midday host LARA SCOTT and evening host LARRY MORGAN will host those dayparts and JOE ROSATI will remain in afternoons at KXSN.

« see more Net News