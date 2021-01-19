No. 48 Big Machine Racing Car

President/CEO and founder of BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP, SCOTT BORCHETTA revealed TODAY (1/19) the formation of the BIG MACHINE Racing Team, which will compete full-time in the 2021 NASCAR XFINITY Series. BIG MACHINE's vodka and hand sanitizer brands and key artists from the label group will be the primary sponsors for the No. 48 XFINITY CHEVROLET, driven by NASHVILLE's JADE BUFORD. The team will be overseen by longtime NASCAR Crew Chief PATRICK DONAHUE.

“I’ve always been involved in racing, it’s a part of my DNA,” said BORCHETTA. “Whether as a competitor, a fan or a sponsor, racing is a constant in my life and is a part of our BIG MACHINE culture. The formation of the BIG MACHINE Racing team only broadens the integration opportunities for our recording artists and the sport.”



“The opportunity to partner with SCOTT and all things BIG MACHINE is one that I just could not pass up," said DONAHUE. "He’s driven to succeed in everything he does, and I have no doubt that with our hard work ethic and determination, we will find our way to the front.”

“I’m thrilled and honored to pilot the BIG MACHINE XFINITY CHEVROLET CAMARO in 2021," said BUFORD. "I’ve dreamed of being in the NASCAR Series and I intend to make the absolute most of this opportunity. I know it’s a steep learning curve, and we face great challenges, but I have the utmost confidence in what we’re building and I just can’t wait to get to DAYTONA!”

« see more Net News