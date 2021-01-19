-
KMJO (100.7 The Duke)/Fargo, MD Flips To Classic Rock (100.7 The Bear)
MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS flipped Classic Country KMJO (100.7 THE DUKE)/FARGO, MD to Classic Rock KMJO (100.7 THE BEAR) on MONDAY (1/18) at 8a.
The station is positioning itself as "The Station That Really Growls," and is currently playing its library alphabetically with a playlist focusing on Classic Rock from the late 1960s through the 80s. To listen to the new format click here.