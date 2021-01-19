Allen

ENTERCOM Country KMLE (KMLE COUNTRY 107.9)/PHOENIX morning show producer JP ALLEN has departed the station. He joined KMLE in 2019 to produce “THE MARIA & CHAD SHOW” (NET NEWS 4/26/19), which later that year switched to the new “GUNNER & CHEYENNE” morning team. Prior to that, he worked at sister Top 40 WSTR (STAR 94.1)/ATLANTA, where he produced "THE JEFF AND JENN SHOW," and previously held a morning show director role for ENTERCOM Top 40 WTDY/Philadelphia.

ALLEN posted the news on FACEBOOK TODAY (1/19), writing, “My time at KMLE COUNTRY 107.9 has come to an end. I’m beyond blessed to have had the experiences that I’ve had … Thank you to everyone present and past that’s called the 840 building home. I’ve learned a lot from y'all and also a lot about myself. It’s been a pleasure being your teammate."

« see more Net News