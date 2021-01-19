Daniels

“BIG RICK” DANIELS is on the move again after accepting a new job as PD/morning host at WHITE RIVER BROADCASTING Country WKKG (INDIANA COUNTRY 101.5)/BLOOMINGTON-COLUMBUS, IN, effective TOMORROW (1/20).

DANIELS departed the afternoon show at CUMULUS MEDIA Country KIZN (KISSIN 93.3)/BOISE, ID after nearly three years in MARCH 2019, and joined HERITAGE BROADCASTING Country WGGC (GOOBER 95)/BOWLING GREEN, KY for mornings. He next was briefly PD, air personality and Digital Brand Mgr. at GULF SOUTH COMMUNICATIONS Country WTVY (95.5 YOUR COUNTRY)/DOTHAN, AL, then segued to REISING RADIO PARTNERS Country WYGB (KORN COUNTRY 100.3)/FRANKLIN, IN for mornings.

Prior to KQFC, he worked at WSCH/LAWRENCEBURG, IN; WMDH/MUNCIE, IN; WQXQ/OWENSBORO, KY; and WUEV/EVANSVILLE, IN.

