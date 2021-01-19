Merlo

BBR MUSIC GROUP has signed singer-songwriter MADELINE MERLO to a record deal. The VANCOUVER native is best known for her appearance on NBC-TV's "Songland," where her song, "Champagne Night," was chosen by BMLG RECORDS' LADY A, who immediately recorded the tune and released it as a single. The song, the first on the show to be selected as a single, spent three weeks in the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country chart. MERLO is managed by RON KITCHENER at RGK ENTERTAINMENT and is signed to DELUGE MUSIC for publishing.

"MADELINE immediately drew us in with her stellar melodies and powerhouse vocals, but it was the witty, confident vulnerability in her writing that made her an artist we had to have on our roster," said BBR MUSIC GROUP VP/A&R SARA KNABE. "We're so excited for 2021 and beyond!"

“Getting the chance to be on BBR MUSIC GROUP’s impressive roster is a dream come true,” said MERLO. “They are incredibly kind and hard-working individuals, and I am thrilled to be working with them. They see my vision and respect the artistry we have built. I know this next step will be the most exciting yet in my career.”

« see more Net News