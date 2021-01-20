Independent blues and roots label, ALLIGATOR RECORDS, celebrating 50 years this year, announced TUESDAY (1/19) it is joining forces with EXCELERATION MUSIC. The newly established company founded by GLEN BARROS (former CEO of CONCORD MUSIC GROUP) along with four other world-renowned industry veterans is dedicated to enhancing the future of independent labels and artists.

ALLIGATOR founder BRUCE IGLAUER's partnership with EXCELERATION will strengthen the label by creating opportunities for expanded promotion and marketing along with providing resources enabling ALLIGATOR to sign more established blues and roots artists.

IGLAUER remains at ALLIGATOR's helm, as he has been for the last 50 years. He and his CHICAGO-based team will continue to handle artist signings, A&R, new release production, project marketing, publicity, and promotion for an aggressive lineup of new recordings by the label’s roster as well as by newly-signed artists.

ALLIGATOR will also continue to market and promote its catalog of over 350 releases. EXCELERATION will handle financial, operational, and administrative functions for the label. Both partners will also collaborate on marketing initiatives designed to build on ALLIGATOR’s legacy.

Iglauer said in a statement, "I’m very excited to ally ALLIGATOR with EXCELERATION. I have tremendous respect for the vision, intelligence, industry expertise and professional ethics of the EXCELERATION team. I’m confident that this partnership will grow the worldwide audience for ALLIGATOR’s records and artists. It’s a win-win for all of us."

In addition to its partnership with ALLIGATOR, EXCELERATION has also entered into an alliance with THE RAY CHARLES FOUNDATION, by which they will jointly issue special releases from the RAY CHARLES vaults, most of which have not been widely available on digital music services for the past decade. In JANUARY 2020, EXCELERATION acquired the venerable but mostly dormant jazz label CANDID RECORDS, with plans to relaunch the label later in 2021.

