Charese Fruge, Chelsea Colvin

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE gets plenty of insights from REPUBLIC RECORDS DALLAS-based promo ace CHELSEA COLVIN.

Talking about life in the trenches, COLVIN explained, “When I first started in this role, I had to learn that part of my job was being told ‘no’ on a regular basis.” “That was NOT an easy pill for me to swallow and I’d take it personally every single time a PD would tell me that my record wasn’t getting added that week. With time, I’ve learned how to turn a ‘no’ into a ‘yes’ and that thrill is what motivates me every day to do better than I did the day before. It’s a competitive environment and every single ‘no’ that becomes a ‘yes’ is a victory that day and pushes me to tackle my next ‘no.’”

In ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE covers all the bases, from radio to records from coast to coast. Meet Republic's CHELSEA COLVIN here.

« see more Net News