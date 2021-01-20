Inauguration Coverage

CBS NEWS RADIO's coverage of TODAY's inaugural ceremonies will include long form anchored coverage, short form special reports, and live feeds of events.

Anchored coverage begins at 11a (ET), with CBS NEWS WHITE HOUSE Correspondent STEVEN PORTNOY anchoring, STEVE DORSEY on CAPITOL HILL, and PETER MAER and Prof. LEONARD STEINHORN contributing. BOB SCHIEFFER will also make a special appearance. JOE BIDEN will be sworn in as President and Vice President KAMALA HARRIS will be sworn in as Vice President at noon (ET).

As for short form reports, the network will feed reports three times an hour throughout the inaugural events, anchored by CAMI MCCORMICK, ALLISON KEYES, and STEVE FUTTERMAN.

