She Rock Awards Friday At 5p

THE WOMEN’S INTERNATIONAL MUSIC NETWORK (WiMN)'s 9th Annual "She Rocks Awards" which honors women in the music industry will honor NANCY WILSON, THE GO-GO’S, CHERIE CURRIE, AMY LEE, CINDY BLACKMAN SANTANA, MARGARET CHO and more. The 2021 ceremony will take place on FRIDAY, JANUARY 22, at 5p (PT), at NAMM’s "Believe in Music week," the online, global gathering to unite and support the people who bring music to the world.

This year’s event will be hosted by previous award recipient LZZY HALE, frontwoman for the rock band HALESTORM, with YAHOO ENTERTAINMENT’s LYNDSEY PARKER hosting the pre-show countdown and JOHN STAPLETON of M.A.C COSMETICS hosting the red carpet Q&A to kick off the virtual event. Opening performers will be Lexington, KY rock and soul band MAGNOLIA BOULEVARD.

The ceremony will also feature special appearances by GLORIA GAYNOR, COLBIE CAILLAT, ALICIA KEYS, LISA LOEB, SUZI QUATRO and more.

Fans have an opportunity to view the event and join in on this year's She Rocks Silent Auction. Bidding is now open for a variety of items including a signed NANCY WILSON Epiphone guitar, a video shout out from MARGARET CHO, an autographed vintage RUNAWAYS promo photo of CHERIE CURRIE, a private zoom chat with CINDY BLACKMAN SANTANA, an online course courtesy of BERKLEE SCHOOL OF MUSIC and much more. Bidding closes SUNDAY JANUARY 24th at 6p (PT).

