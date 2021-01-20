Jeff Kelly

BENZTOWN has appointed JEFF KELLY as West Coast Commercial Production Director. He was previously Production Director for iHEARTMEDIA/ALBUQUERQUE, NM, where he won nine NEW MEXICO BROADCASTING AWARDS over four years. Prior to that, he was PD for stations in CHEYENNE, WY, and northern COLORADO. A U.S. AIR FORCE veteran, KELLY started his radio career at KHJ (K-MIX), in his hometown of LANCASTER, CA, followed by time at LANCASTER Country station KTPI (FM 103.1).

BENZTOWN President DAVE 'CHACHI" DENES said: “JEFF’s going to be an incredible addition to the BENZTOWN team. I’m excited to have his infectious attitude and creative ideas in the halls of our L.A. offices."

Added KELLY, “Joining the BENZTOWN team in LOS ANGELES feels like the fulfillment of a dream. The opportunity to return home to SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA and be part of this incredibly talented and visionary team feels like serendipity. It's a perfect fit and I'm thrilled to be here."

