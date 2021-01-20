Live Nation Gets Into LIve Streams With Veeps

LIVE NATION has acquired a majority stake in VEEPS, a ticketed live stream platform custom-built for artists, by GOOD CHARLOTTE's JOEL and BENJI MADDEN. The company’s artist-centric mentality has helped in terms of execution and monetization. The platform is designed for ticketed live streams, and facilitates enhanced engagement between artists and fans with features like chat and exclusive merch purchases, while also supporting broad social marketing and intimate VIP offerings. VEEPS is also commission-free, which means artists don’t pay hefty fees to use the platform and can more easily grow their careers through live streaming.

VEEPS clients include BRANDI CARLILE, LIAM PAYNE, PETE YORN, LOUIS TOMLINSON, RUFUS WAINWRIGHT and more. The platform hosted around 1,000 ticketed live stream shows in 2020 alone, delivering impressive monthly ticket sales and revenue in the back half of the year.



LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT President/CEO MICHAEL RAPINO commented, “We are impressed with what BENJI and JOEL have created with VEEPS and their platform will create new ways to enjoy thousands of LIVE NATION concerts. Live streaming is a great complement to our core business, and essentially gives any show an unlimited capacity. Looking to the future live streams will continue to unlock access for fans – whether they are tuning into a sold out show in their hometown, or watching their favorite artist play in a city halfway around the world. The most critical element of live streaming is the artist on stage, and with LIVE NATION’s unmatched inventory feeding into VEEPS, together we will help fans enjoy more live music than ever before.”



Added VEEPS co-founder JOEL MADDEN, “BENJI and I have worked extensively with LIVE NATION over the last two decades and we’re very happy to be joining a company that is such a big supporter of artists and artist-led businesses. It’s a natural fit and evolution for our business. This partnership is a demonstration that premium, ticketed live streams have earned themselves a permanent place in the verticals of every artist business. Last year VEEPS live streams helped artists — both big names and new acts — make over $10 million dollars for themselves, their families, their crew and their chosen causes and we’re looking forward to helping even more artists connect with fans this year in ways that support their art and their development.”



Said brother BENJI, “We’ve always believed that taking an art-first approach to live stream shows helps artists create the kind of performance they can be proud of, and an experience that fans love. This means applying as much creativity and thoughtfulness as you would with any in-person show. We will only see this platform get more innovative as concerts return and we layer into shows in even more ways. We’re incredibly grateful for our team who continues to hustle non-stop and we look forward to amazing things ahead alongside LIVE NATION."



As in-person concerts return in 2021, VEEPS will continue delivering its core experiences while also tapping into LIVE NATION’s network to connect fans with exclusive content, new vantage points, sold out shows, and unparalleled access to events all around the world.



BENJI and JOEL MADDEN, alongside cofounders SHERRY SAEEDI and KYLE HELLER, will remain at the helm of VEEPS, with their full team staying on to continue with all operations of the business.

