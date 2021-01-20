NuVOODOO has released results from the JANUARY 2021 edition of its ongoing national study showing that a majority of Americans are concerned about political violence and the future of democracy but that a thin majority say they want to hear just facts, not opinions from radio about the riots and protests.

In the study, conducted online JANUARY 8-18th among persons 16-54, 51% of respondents said they only want to hear relevant facts about the riots from their radio stations with no opinions; 49% want radio to offer reports on ways to be safe; and 43% want stations to have conversations with listeners and community leaders about what is happening in their communities. As for the larger issues, 60% say they believe JOE BIDEN won the election, 55% say they are afraid of protest violence, and 67% say they are concerned about democracy in AMERICA.

On the media's image, 42% say they have a positive impression of media outlets or companies that explicitly denounce the CAPITOL rioters and the elected officials supporting them; another 42% say that they have a positive impression of media outlets or companies that issue statements against TRUMP or election protestors. On the riot itself, 65% of respondents say they are strongly against the riots and/or violent protests, while 23% strongly support peaceful protests.

NuVOODOO Pres. CAROLYN GILBERT said, “Post-election and pre-Inauguration, the results of our JANUARY 2021 ongoing national study are clear: Americans are deeply concerned over the insurrection at the CAPITOL and the continued threats of violence in the current environment of civil unrest. We condemn violence on all fronts and firmly support the rule of law. NuVOODOO aims to provide actionable data to support our industry during a time of disturbing turmoil in our nation.”

