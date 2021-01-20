Gale

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO has promoted morning news anchor NICK GALE to News Director, filling the position left open by the retirement of JOHN DEMPSEY. GALE, who joined WLS as a part-timer for WLS before joining full-time in 2013, will continue to anchor morning drive.

PD STEPHANIE TICHENOR said, “There’s a spot in CHICAGO, below Michigan Ave, where the sun rarely shines, and the conversation is always flowing. It’s the BILLY GOAT TAVERN, a haven for the kings and queens of CHICAGO print and on-air journalism, and it’s where for the past 8 years, NICK GALE has ordered a fried egg sandwich to go as he began the short walk to the NBC TOWER to start his news shift at 890 WLS-AM. NICK, like the BILLY GOAT TAVERN, is reliable, relatable, and fulfilling. That is why he’s the perfect person for the News Director position at 890 WLS-AM. He is exactly what CHICAGO news needs right now and I look forward to working with him to enhance our news product for our listeners.”

GALE said, “As the great JOHN DEMPSEY signs off, it is humbling to even have been considered for the position that he and others synonymous with CHICAGO radio and WLS have held (think JENNIFER KEIPER, STEVE SCOTT, BUD MILLER). I am proud to say that all have been my mentors over the years (thanks, BUD, for setting up a tour of the station with STEVE when I was just a kid in college; thank you, JEN, for giving me a chance all those years ago; and DEMPSEY... well... you're just the best! Congrats on your retirement!).”



GALE added, “I have big shoes to fill and look forward to working with our newsroom team in keeping the 'Big 89' a place where CHICAGO can turn to for all the news and information they need through the day. Thank you to STEPHANIE, MARV and the rest of the management team at CUMULUS for the opportunity."

